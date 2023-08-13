3 policemen locked up, assaulted in club by a gang at Kannur

Three police officers, including an inspector, were locked up and assaulted inside a club at Athazhakunnu in Kannur Sunday.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm when a police team were on its night patrol. The cops knocked on a club on suspicion of a drinking party going on there.

According to reports, a group of men locked the cops inside and assaulted them. There were seven men and it is alleged that they were in an inebriated state.

Three men have been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Inspector CH Naseeb's shoulder was injured while CPO Aneesh also sustained injuries in the assault. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

(to be updated)