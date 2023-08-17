Nilambur: An elderly woman in Chaliyar panchayat has donated two acres of land to build a stadium in the space in what is seen as a push for sporting in the area.

While handing over the plot to the panchayat authorities, Akampadam Kunnola Karthyayani Amma had one demand: the new stadium should be named after her late husband, Kunnath Appunni Nair. The authorities responded positively to her request and the long-cherished dream of sports lovers in Chaliyar is all set to be realised.

Karthyayani Amma had owned an 80-cent plot adjacent to the Akampadam town where children living in the vicinity used to play with the consent of her late husband. However, following the death of Appunni Nair in April 2021, the family decided to sell the plot. Sports enthusiasts and the panchayat administration were saddened by the move as it was the only public playground in the area. Karthyayani Amma too felt sorry for the children as she knew that her decision to part with the land would deny them the opportunity to engage in recreational activities.

Finally, she decided to sell the plot and buy another piece of land - that can hosue a stadium - with a portion of the amount received from the sale of the property.

She had the full backing of her five children, Usha Devi, Anil Kumar, Sethumadhavan, Sindhu, and Sandeep to go ahead with the plan.

Last year, she sold the 80-cent plot near Akampadam town and purchased a two-acre plot in the neighbouring area. After registering the property in her name, she transferred the ownership to the panchayat secretary through a gift deed.

At a function held in Akampadam, Karthyayani Amma handed over the gift deed to local MLA P K Basheer. Representatives of the local sports clubs were present on the occasion.