Heatwave alert in Alappuzha; state likely to receive summer rain from tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heatwave alert for Alappuzha. The temperature in the coastal district is expected to go up to 38 degrees Celsius. Barring Idukki and Wayanad, the weather office has sounded a yellow alert for all districts in the state on account of rising temperatures.

Palakkad is likely to experience temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius, while Thrissur, Kozhikode and Alappuzha will see the heat go up to 38 degrees Celsius. Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam may experience up to 37 degrees Celsius and Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod 36 degrees Celsius. All districts are expected to experience temperatures 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

Meanwhile, the Met Department stated the state could receive summer rain starting Wednesday. Idukki and Malappuram may receive isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

With the IMD issuing a yellow alert in Palakkad on Tuesday, restrictions imposed in the district will continue till Wednesday night. professional colleges, tuition centres and other educational institutions, including medical colleges, will remain closed. Sports events, parades and other outdoor activities shall not be held between 11 am and 3 pm.

The district administration has warned that restrictions may be extended if the situation in the district persists. However, parts of the district received rainfall for over an hour, providing some relief.