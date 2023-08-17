Malayalam
Idukki man shot dead from adjacent cardamom field, police confirm murder

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 17, 2023 01:06 PM IST
Idukki: Police confirmed on Thursday that Idukki native Sunny Thomas Palakkal was murdered. Sunny was shot dead in his bedroom on Tuesday night.

The murder was confirmed after police found bullets in Sunny's residential premises. Among the five bullets discharged, four left marks on the kitchen door.

The police said the culprit shot Sunny from a cardamon field adjacent to his home through the window using a country gun. The bullets were made of glass indicating the gun was typically used for hunting.

Sunny was asleep in his bedroom when the gruesome incident took his life.

The detailed postmortem report is yet to come. The primary investigations started on Wednesday with the help of dog squads. A ballistic squad will soon join the ongoing investigation.

As of now, the motive behind the crime and potential suspects remain unknown.

