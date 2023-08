Thodupuzha: The UDF is organising a hartal in Idukki district on Friday.

The Congress announced a hartal in the district demanding the amendment of the 1964 and 1993 Land Regulations, withdrawal of construction ban in 13 panchayats near Munnar, and resumption of land title distribution.

The hartal will be observed from 6am to 6pm, DCC President CP Mathew said.

Essential services including milk, newspaper, hospital, exam, wedding and funerals have been excluded from the hartal.