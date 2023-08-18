Man killed as concrete block falls on him from 3rd floor of shopping complex

Kottayam: A 42-year-old employee of a lottery dealer died in a freak mishap in Kottayam town last night.

Jino K Abraham of Payipad died as a concrete block fell on him from the third floor of a hotel-cum-bar adjacent to the MC Road.

The deceased was an employee of the Meenakshi Lucky Centre which functioned on the ground floor of a municipality-owned sprawling shopping complex.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm on Thursday as Jino was stepping out after closing the lottery shop.

A portion of the window of the hotel came off, hit the name board of the lottery shop and then fell on Jino.

The concrete block, which was part of the window sunshade, fell from a height of around 28 feet.

Though Jino was rushed to the General Hospital, he could not be saved.

The shopping complex is over 50 years old. The municipality is taking steps to demolish the other buildings of the complex, following the intervention of the High Court.

The part of the shopping complex where the hotel functions was excluded on the grounds that its owner had strengthened it.

Jino was the son of (late) K J Abraham and Philomina. He is survived by wife Sheeja and children Adone and Aksa are his children.