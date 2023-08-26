In bypoll-bound Puthuppally multitude still seek an audience with Oommen Chandy

Kottayam: With clasping hands and choking on emotion, Pankajakshi Kattiparambil (83) stood in front of Oommen Chandy's tomb. Scores of people milled around. Others circumambulated the wreath-laden grave, paying their homage. Some squeezed the hands of Chandy's widow Mariamma as they left. Others shared a glance in acknowledgement.



Saturday was particularly crowded at St George Orthodox Church. It was Oommen Chandy's 40th day of demise. The memorial mass was celebrated by Yakoob Mar Irenaios, head of the Kochi Diocese of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, and Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, head of the Kottayam Diocese.

Even two hours after the two bishops offered incense at Chandy's tomb, mourners kept trooping in. Around 7,000 people attended the mass, said Chackochan, a member of the parish.

But Pankajakshi Kattiparambil was unmoved by the crowd around her. She was in earnest prayer. The tears on her cheeks had dried. "Kunjunju had never come to our house asking for votes during elections. But sir was always there for us," said the octogenarian, referring to Chandy's pet name. She is a resident of Angadi in Puthuppally and a neighbour of the departed leader.

Pankajakshi pays tribute to Oommen Chandy. Photo: Onmanorama

Fifteen years ago in 2008, Pankajakshi's elder daughter Balamani Mohanan was diagnosed with cancer and admitted to Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. The doctors said Balamani should undergo an emergency surgery but she was 21st on the wait list for surgery. Balamani's son Binukuttan was then in Class V in the school run by Chandy's family. "Binukuttan told sir about his mother and sir made a call to the RCC. Her surgery was done first the next day," Pankajakshi.

Balamani is healthy and does household chores. Her son, now 25 years old, works in a hotel in "Persia". "Binumon went to Perisa seven months ago," she said.

Later, Chandy intervened to restore the pension of Pankajakshi. When her second daughter-in-law lost a temporary job in a cooperative bank after six months, Chandy intervened and ensured she got a job. "If we needed money, he would have given us money, too. But we never asked," said Pankajakshi.

She is not aware of any of the allegations of improprieties against Chandy. Not that it will make a difference.

Another woman, who did not want to be identified, said she did not know how the election would pan out. "All I know is Oommen Chandy sir helped my husband get a job at IHRD," she said, referring to the Institute of Human Resources Development at Puthuppally.

Susan Jojo Chackalayil, a neighbour of Chandy and ardent Congress supporter, said she came to know of the former Chief Minister's "greatness" after he died. "I am also jobless. I wish I had also asked for a job from him. He never told anybody of what he did," said Susan.

She said the mudslinging being carried out against Chandy's family on social media would backfire against the LDF. "People of Puthuppally know Chandy and no allegations would stick on the family," she said.

She said the Left Democratic Front was raising allegations of lack of development but six of the eight panchayats were with the LDF. "What has the LDF done after coming to power in 2020? Nothing to write home," she said.

She acknowledged that the roads in the constituency were narrow. "Oommen Chandy sir spoke to landowners to give up their land to widen the roads but no one agreed to it. He is not a dictator to impose his views on others. If the roads are not wide in Puthupally, people of the constituency are to be blamed. Oommen Chandy tried," she said.

Babu Chacko, a farmer from Vakathanam, a panchayat run by the LDF, agreed with Susan. "The roads in Puthuppally were narrow because landowners did not give their consent to widen the roads," he said.

Oommen Chandy's wife Mariamma was also present at the tomb. Photo: Onmanorama

During elections, Chandy would campaign in his constituency for only two or three days. "He was running around across the state for the UDF. He gave more importance to the development of the state," he said.

Chacko said the CPM's supporters were unleashing a negative campaign against Oommen Chandy's daughter Achu Oommen, who stayed away from politics. "There is no one in Puthuppally who does not know Chandy's family. These campaigns would only backfire," he said.

'Strategy to distract voters'

Speaking to reporters at the church after the memorial mass on Saturday, Achu Oommen said the CPM-supporting social media handles were resorting to character assassination of her and her family to distract voters from the real issue of corruption, inflation and lies that there was no development in the constituency. "My father was hunted when he was alive. Now they are peddling white lies to target his family after he is gone. These lies cannot stain the people's memory of Oommen Chandy," she said.

Oommen Chandy's daughter Achu said cyberattacks are a move to distract Congress and voters from real issues

She said the photographs a Left Social media handle used to malign her were not from any spy cams. "I advertised those photographs on my (social media) page as part of a job I took one year and nine months ago," she said.

'Porali Shaji', a popular Left handle, said Achu Oommen was rich but his brother Chandy Oommen was poor. He said Achu Oommen wore expensive designer watches and clothes.

Achu Oommen responded saying the accessories and dress were given by the brands for the shoot.

'Attack on family, not Left policy'

LDF's campaign leader and minister V N Vasavan said the hate campaign against Oommen Chandy's family was not the Left's strategy. "The Left Democratic Front has nothing to do with those posts on social media. We have disowned it from the initial stage. It is not LDF's policy to attack the family or him personally. Nor have we adopted such a campaign," Vasavan said.

He said the LDF was only talking about the "lack of development" in the constituency.

"People of Puthuppally have started discussing development only now because of our constant campaigning. So our campaigns are being well received," he said.

Congress leader Jyothikumar Chamakkala said the CPM was resorting to a two-pronged campaign. "On one hand they talk of development and on the other hand, unleash defamatory content against the family," he said.

Chamakkala said the UDF was expecting a victory margin of 40,000 votes and above. "This byelection will be the people's last tribute to Oommen Chandy," he said.