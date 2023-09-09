Interview | Chandy Oommen ready for new challenges; says trolls don’t bother him

Chandy Oommen of the Congress Party, who won the Assembly bypoll conducted at Puthuppally in Kerala following the demise of his father Oommen Chandy, is determined to follow the straight path in politics like his illustrious predecessor.

Now aged 37, Chandy was certain from a young age that politics was his calling. In order to reinforce this belief, Chandy joined senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the latter’s 4,000-km walk across India, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ Now, when he covered 12 km on foot to the various corners of Puthuppally to meet voters on the last day of public campaigning, the constituency presented him with the biggest majority in its history.

Along with his interest in politics, Chandy has enjoyed a glittering academic career. Even though he wished to pursue International Relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, Chandy landed at Delhi University, from where he earned postgraduate degrees in Constitution and Criminal Law. He subsequently pursued two summer courses in International Relations at London School of Economics. Chandy also worked as a faculty at the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies in Delhi.

During this period, he also attempted the Civil Service Examination. Having won a huge mandate at Puthuppally and all set to engage in public service, Chandy speaks to Onmanorama.

You have been the target of various allegations and trolls. Why haven’t you filed a complaint against them?

All those trolls were a damp squib. While earlier such allegations could slightly dent a politician’s image, now they have no effect at all. Moreover, the people understand everything.

You were accused of having no campaign experience and thrust into the electoral scene. What are your comments?

The reality is that I have been engaged in campaigning for various elections over the past 23 years. I have conducted door-to-door campaigning all these years, even in places such as Chandigarh and Delhi. This experience gave me the confidence to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The controversy over Oommen Chandy’s treatment was an issue during the bypoll. What is your reaction?

The fact that we sought some unconventional treatment methods could have caused the row. Appa initially developed some health issues back in 2015. But he recovered following naturopathic treatment. None of the medical reports at that time suggested that he had cancer.

In 2019, he developed those problems again and when the same treatment was offered, Appa became healthy. However, some people did not agree with this treatment and we went to Germany. Even in tests conducted there, cancer was not found.

Without confirming that Appa had cancer, how could we start treatment for the disease? At that time, Rahul Gandhi asked us whether Appa was suffering from cancer, and we handed over the results of Appa’s medical tests to him and Priyanka Gandhi.

We all prayed for Appa’s health.

Didn’t the present Kerala Chief Minister himself praise the doctor who treated Appa with naturopathy?

You reportedly addressed your father as Rama. How did that happen?

It was probably the influence of the ‘Ramayana’ serial on television that was telecast in those days.

You have been trolled for emulating your father to the minute details. For instance, the way you sit near the door of the Puthuppally church between the holy mass Why is that?

During the mass at the church, you can sit during a certain period, and so I sat down. As I was near the church door at that time and it was convenient to lean against it, I did so. I might have copied Appa’s mannerisms, probably because I adore him so much.

What, according to you, is your biggest challenge now?

The love people have for Appa is both my strength and a challenge. I would have to run very fast to meet those expectations.