Police register forgery case against woman sacked from job over alleged OC praise

Kottayam: The East Police here on Saturday registered a forgery case against P O Sathiamma who was sacked from Kaithepalam Government Veterinary Hospital. It is alleged the woman was terminated from her temporary job at the hospital under bypoll-bound Puthuppally over allegedly praising Oommen Chandy.



As per the FIR, Sathiamma forged documents to obtain a job in the veterinary hospital. Aishwarya Kudumbasree secretary Sudhamol, president Janamma and veterinary field officer Binu are also named as accused in the case.

It is learnt that the animal husbandry department is likely to initiate disciplinary action against Binu over the case. Police registered the case over the complaint of Lijimol who alleged that Sathiamma secured the job of temporary sweeper at the hospital by impersonating her. Refuting the charges, Sathiamma claimed that she didn't forge any document to get the appointment.

The controversy

On August 11, a TV channel showed Sathiamma praising Oommen Chandy and speaking in support of the UDF candidate Chandy Oommen. She was replying to a query by a channel reporter on the Puthuppally by-election. Sathiamma was dismissed on August 21.

The District Deputy Director of the animal husbandry department reportedly called her over the phone and instructed her not to report for work henceforth. Sathiyamma said the deputy director said there was 'pressure from above' to get rid of her.

Soon, the leading political parties took up the issue. Leader of the opposition Satheesan and MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan visited Sathiamma and promised support to her.

As a political row erupted, she commenced a protest in front of the Puthuppally sub-centre of the animal husbandry department, demanding that she should be taken back into the job.