Cyberbullying: Police record Achu Oommen's statement

Kottayam: A team of Poojapura police has recorded the statement of Oommen Chandy's daughter Achu Oommen in her complaint over cyberbullying. Achu has filed a complaint against Nandakumar Kolathappilly, a left activist and former additional secretary for allegedly defaming her through social media.



Police have registered a case over this complaint and initiated proceedings.

Following this, Nandakumar issued an apology. He claimed that he never intended to insult the modesty of women through his posts.

Besides the police complaint, she has also filed complaints with the Kerala Women's Commission and the Election Commission.

Achu had taken to social media claiming that she was being subjected to cyber attacks from several people on social media over her profession as a luxury content creator.

Achu's brother, Chandy Oommen, is contesting in the bypoll at Puthuppally necessitated by the death of their father, who was a two-time chief minister of Kerala. The bypoll is on September 5.