Two stabbed to death in Thrissur; one injured in knife attack

Thrissur: Two men were stabbed to death in Thrissur in two separate incidents within a gap of three hours on Wednesday. In another incident, a 23-year-old man was severely injured in a knife attack.

Viswajit (28), a resident of Mulayam was stabbed to death during the Kummattikali procession at Morkanikkara, about nine kilometres away from the town.

Thrissur district hospital authorities said Viswajith had died by the time he was brought to the hospital. The body is kept at the mortuary for post-mortem.

In another violent incident on the day, a history-sheeter was found murdered with stab wounds at the railway track near the Kanimangalam railway overbridge. Vishnu (23). son of Preeju, and a resident of BSNL quarters in Poothole, was booked for various crimes, said Nedupuzha police who launched an investigation into his death.

Sources said Vishnu was attacked during a feud between city-based gangs. The body has been shifted to the Thrissur government medical college for post-mortem, police said.

Youth injured in knife attack

Nimesh, 23, from Muttichur was severely injured when his friend Hirosh attacked following a tiff. He was taken to the Jubilee Mission Hospital and his condition is learnt to be critical. Thrissur city police have launched a search for Hirosh who fled from the spot.

