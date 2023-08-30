Three sisters drown in Palakkad

Palakkad: Three sisters drowned in a pond at Kottoppadam near Mannarkad here on Wednesday around 1.30 pm.



According to initial inputs, the deceased have been identified as Rameesha (23), Nashida (26) and Rinshi (18). They drowned in a pond ‘Perumkulam’ while bathing. According to locals, a child who was accompanying the deceased slipped into the water and the sisters drowned when they tried to rescue the child. Those who accompanied the family cried for help and the migrant labourers who were working near the pond tried to rescue, but their efforts went in vain.

The sisters were rushed to Mother Care Hospital in Mannarkad, but their lives could not be saved. The bodies will be shifted to Taluk Hospital soon for postmortem.

Nashida and Rameesha had come to their ancestral home for Onam vacation.

According to reports, the trio drowned in front of their father. The three women and their father reached the pond to wash clothes and have a bath. The man was startled after seeing his daughters drowning in the pond which spread over nearly 1.5 acres.

A few days back, their brother had undergone a kidney transplantation. Their mother is also on bed rest as she was the kidney donor.