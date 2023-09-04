Govt to showcase state globally; weeklong campaign “Keraleeyam” from Nov 1

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government is preparing to host international seminars and exhibitions to showcase Kerala to the global audience.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will personally oversee a series of grand programmes titled “Keraleeyam” that will be conducted for a week from November 1, the State Formation Day. The campaign is likely to be an annual feature and an announcement in this regard is awaited.

The Chief Secretary has been designated as the general convener of the programmes. The government will issue an order with the details of committees in different sectors, with a directive that all departments should raise their own funds and publicise their achievements.

There will be 24 international seminars hosted at seven venues in Thiruvananthapuram city from November 1 for a week.

These conferences will discuss the way forward for Kerala for the next 25 years and the policies to be adopted. An exhibition showcasing Kerala’s heritage and modernity will be erected along the stretch from Vellayambalam to East Fort (Kizhakkekotta). It has been planned in such a manner as to draw crowds to the stalls by restricting traffic along the stretch in the evenings. Leading thinkers of the world will address the seminars that will focus on development.

There will be exclusive discussions on the policies that led to Kerala’s advancement and projects that have become models for the entire nation. World-famous experts in the field of health care will participate in the events.

The art and literary akademies of Kerala will put up stalls where cultural shows will be staged. The traditional arts of Kerala, products, and food will also be laid out for the audience. A flower show and electrical illuminations will lend a dazzling aura.

Leading Keralaites from across the world will be invited and honoured at the events. All the representatives of the people from the panchayat level will be hosted in Thiruvananthapuram.

A plan to conduct a similar event where a gathering of farmers and entrepreneurs will be organised in the capital is also being worked out.

An edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF) organised by the Kerala Legislative Assembly will take place in the Assembly building from November 1 to 7.