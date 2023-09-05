Man surrendered at police station after killing his father-in-law in Malappuram

Malappuram: A man surrendered at Vazhikadavu police station in the Malappuram district claiming that he killed his father-in-law on Tuesday. Manoj (46) from Vallikkad surrendered at the station around noon. He informed the police that he killed his wife’s father Prabhakaran.

Manoj’s wife and children have been staying with his father-in-law for the last few weeks due to family issues. The police had initiated a meeting a few days back to solve their problems.

“We only knew about the murder when Manoj approached us around noon. The police soon rushed to the spot. We have arrested Manoj and the inquest procedures are going on”, Vazhikadavu police said.