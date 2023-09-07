Malayalam
Drunk men attack bar employees in Alappuzha, police book nine

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2023 08:59 PM IST Updated: September 07, 2023 09:27 PM IST
Alappuzha: Police have booked nine people for allegedly manhandling some employees at a bar in Paravur here. The visuals of the violent ruckus which came out on Thursday revealed the miscreants attacking the bar employees with hockey sticks.

According to police, residents of Vadackal, a coastal area in Alappuzha are behind the attack. It is learnt that the drunk men barged into the bar after the closing hours and attacked the employees. Three people sustained injuries in the attack. The bar employees reported that the men attacked them when they tried to stop them from entering the kitchen.

The nine-member gang vandalised liquor bottles and furniture amid the commotion. Police informed that they have nabbed two of the accused.

