Alappuzha man injures son-in-law with iron rod

Alappuzha: A 58-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for injuring his son-in-law with an iron rod.

The accused is Vijayan, a resident of Kandankara Vilayil House, Bharanikavu panchayat of the Alappuzha district.

Vijayan allegedly assaulted Raj Mohan following a verbal spat during the latter's visit to see his six-year-old son.

According to cops, Mohan was living separately for the last four years following marital discord.

The other day, his wife left their son at her house in Bharanikavu and went with another person with whom she had been living of late.

Vijayan refused to allow Mohan see the child and they were involved in a verbal spat. Vijayan allegedly threw an iron rod at his son-in-law that hit his face.

Mohan’s teeth broke down and his face was injured in the attack. “He lost three teeth in the melee, besides suffering a deep cut on his chin in the incident on Tuesday. Acting on a complaint, we arrested Vijayan this morning,” said a senior police officer.

The accused was produced before the Mavelikkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody.