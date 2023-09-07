Karnataka's Nandini milk will not be distributed in Kerala, says Chinchu Rani

Thrissur: Dairy Development and Milk Cooperative Minister J Chinchu Rani has assured that the Karnataka Milk Federation-owned Nandini will not be distributed in Kerala.

Speaking after inaugurating MILMA Refresh, the first restaurant set up by the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (MILMA) Ernakulam regional union, in Kottapuram, MG Road here on Friday, the minister said: “There is no need to worry about Nandini coming to Kerala. The Kerala government has received an assurance in this regard from the Karnataka government.”

She also said the state government was committed to actively promoting MILMA products.

MILMA Refresh serves South Indian, North Indian and Chinese vegetarian dishes prepared using Milma's products like milk, curd, paneer, butter, ghee and ice cream.

Apart from that, a supermarket to sell Milma products will also be set up near the restaurant.

“Milma is planning to open more such restaurants in Edappally, Tripunithura, Vadavathoor in Kottayam and other major cities. We are also planning to give franchises of MILMA Refresh restaurants to interested parties,” the minister said.