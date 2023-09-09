Puthuppally victory beginning of the end for CPM in Kerala: VD Satheesan

Kozhikode: Opposition leader V D Satheesan on Saturday said the Puthuppally bypoll result dealt a heavy blow to the LDF government. He said the UDF's victory in Puthuppally was the beginning of the end for the CPM in Kerala, similar to Bengal.

Satheesan, addressing a press conference in the wake of the sweeping victory, took a jibe at CPM state secretary M V Govindan calling him an expert fickler and a piper of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Prior to the election, Govindan said the result would be an assessment of the LDF rule in Kerala. Following the poll drubbing, he immediately changed the narrative and called the victory a result of sympathy votes," said Satheesan.

Responding to LDF convener E P Jayarajan's claim that BJP supporters voted for the Congress in Puthuppally, Satheesan said: "Yes, we did get votes of the BJP. The UDF also garnered the votes of some good Communists in the party. Chandy Oommen won the constituency with such a large majority because of the people's anger and resentment towards the Pinarayi government."

He further said the victory in Puthuppally belongs to team UDF. "The victory is a new beginning for the UDF in Kerala and Puthuppally has fuelled us with the energy to face the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together," he added.

'CM silent over graft allegations'

The Congress leader lashed out at the chief minister and accused him of refusing to break his silence over the CMRL graft allegations against him and his daughter.

“He is afraid of the people. It has been seven months since the chief minister held a press conference. The government is even afraid of a 94-year-old activist's sloganeering. The police were covering his mouth to stop Grow Vasu from shouting slogans. This is not the left, but an extreme right-wing government,” said Satheesan.

He alleged that the chief minister was not aware of many activities going on in the government. “The chief minister has no role in the administration affairs. The administration has been hijacked by a group of people in the Chief Minister's Office and they run the office, including the state's police force. It is strange that he chose not to respond even when appointments were made to the administrative department, which is his own portfolio,” said Satheesan.

Referring to the allegations against Thiruvambadi MLA George M Thomas, who was suspended over supporting a POCSO case accused but without any other legal implications said the government had a 'double justice' system for CPM leaders and others in the state.

When asked about the medical negligence case of Harshina, Satheesan responded that she must be given adequate compensation. Harshina, later, met Satheesan with Samara Samithi chairman Dinesh Peruumanna.