Nipah victim's place Mangalad, nearby areas to be cordoned off

Kozhikode: After the Union Health Ministry confirmed a Nipah virus outbreak in Kozhikode, the district has shifted to crisis management mode.

Health officials are on high alert in Ayanchery grama panchayat from where one of the Nipah victims hail. The man who succumbed to the disease on Monday night at MIMS here is from the Mangalad area of Ayanchery. As a precaution, Mangalad and nearby areas will be cordoned off, Ayanchery panchayat president Moidu told Onmanorama.

“Wards 2, 3, 13 and 14 will become containment zones. The deceased person's home is in Ward 13. People in the area will only be allowed to leave the zone in exceptional cases,” Moidu said.

A help desk has been set up in the panchayat office. “People who want food, medicines, travel facilities or other essentials may contact the help desk. Our team will ensure their requirements are met,” said Moidu.

More people on contact list



The health department is preparing a contact list of the Nipah patients and the victims. Earlier, it was reported that a total of 75 people had come in contact with the deceased.

However, now it has been revealed that almost 60 people came in contact with just the victim from Ayanchery.

Earlier, Kerala Health Minister Veena George told media persons that people on the contact list would be categorised and high-risk patients would be placed in isolation wards in hospitals. Asymptomatic people have been advised to stay in their houses or use isolation facilities in hospitals if needed.

15 health workers quarantined



According to sources, 15 health workers from the Vadakara area, who came in contact with the Ayanchery victim, are under quarantine. Among them, 13 work at the Cooperative Hospital in Vadakara, including the doctor who treated the deceased person.

He visited the emergency department of the District Hospital in Vadakara on Sunday between 11.15 am and 11.45 am. The next day, he visited the Cooperative Hospital. Based on the suggestion of the doctor there, he visited a laboratory in Kozhikode city as well.

The doctor from the Cooperative Hospital suggested the man take a Nipah test.

Preparations for funeral



Authorities are making preparations for the burial of the Ayanchery native, whose body is kept at MIMS at present.

The funeral will likely be held as early as possible, a source told Onmanorama. Ayanchery panchayat officials and its health wing have received guidelines from the health department regarding the burial.