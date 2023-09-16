Lakkidi-Perur panchayat kick-starts breakfast programme in primary schools

Palakkad: The Lakkidi-Perur grama panchayat in Palakkad has launched a new project. It aims to serve breakfast for all students in the 11 government and aided primary schools under the panchayat's jurisdiction.

A total of 447 children are included in the scheme. The project kick-started on Friday morning at the Government Senior Basic School (GSBS), Pazhaya Lakkidi. “The remaining schools will be added in the next educational year. As of now, Rs 5 lakhs from the panchayat fund has been earmarked for the same,” Suresh K, president of Lakkidi-Perur grama panchayat, told Onmanorama.

The project kick-started on Friday morning at the Government Senior Basic School (GSBS), Pazhaya Lakkidi. Photo: Special Arrangement

Officials from the panchayat said that the scheme was introduced to ensure the health of the kids. “We understand that many students come empty-stomach to school. By providing nutritious breakfast, we aim to prevent malnutrition and improve attendance and retention in schools.”

The school administration and Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) have hired two cooks on a daily wage basis. “Our weekly menu has dosa, idli, idiyappam, upma and pathiri. It is served from 9.15 am to 9.45 am,” said the officials.

Lakkidi-Perur grama panchayat. Photo: Special Arrangement

Tea, anyone?

Another novel project by the panchayath is 'Chaaya Kudicho?' which translates to 'Did you have tea?' With this initiative, every visitor to the panchayat and other government offices on its premises will be offered a cup of tea. Suresh K said, “The tagline of the project is ‘Sip a hot tea with love'.We will soon be adding snacks to the program”.

He added that the fund – about Rs 2000 per day – would be raised with the help of people’s representatives, NGOs and the public.