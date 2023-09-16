Kozhikode: The district authority has ordered to shut all educational institutions including tuition centres and coaching centres indefinitely as part of the preventive measures against the Nipah outbreak. As per the order issued by district collector A Geetha, educational institutions have been asked to switch the classes to online mode. The decision was taken in the meeting chaired by Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday.



Curbs under Disaster Management Act sections 26, 30 and 34 were imposed on the operation of educational institutions in the district. As per the order, no student should be allowed in the educational institutions. The order is also applicable to anganwadis and madrasas.

Meanwhile, public examinations will be held as per the schedule.

While addressing the media here on Saturday, PWD and Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas who is also Beypore MLA informed that schools in containment zones can arrange online classes through G-Suite platform. Kerala Infrastructure and Technology of Education has been entrusted with making arrangements for the same.

Barricade at Ayanchery village in Kozhikode. Photo: Reuters

On Friday, the district authority announced that schools and colleges will remain shut till September 24 and encouraged online classes. But now, the district collector has issued a fresh order directing the educational institutions to remain shut till further notice.