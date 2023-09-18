Racket of ex-convicts smuggling narcotics into jails, reveals police probe

Thiruvananthapuram: A drug racket led by ex-convicts has been smuggling contraband like banned tobacco and ganja into jails by misusing the 'visitors meeting' facility, a police probe has unearthed

They deliver the narcotics to various district-sub jails by throwing them over high-security walls, the probe found.

Taking serious cognisance of the matter, authorities have now imposed a curb on visits by former inmates.

Prisons DIG (Headquarters) A K Vinod Kumar issued a circular on Friday directing officials concerned not to permit meetings between prisoners and former inmates. The circular also noted that prison authorities had the right to deny permission for such meetings under the prison rules if there is sufficient reason, including violation of public interest.

The Intelligence wing had earlier reported that the ex-convicts would convey the timing and location of the drop during such visits, which would help inmates pick up the contraband without attracting attention.

Such messages are also often communicated by taking advantage of the inmates' telephone facility.

Several instances of contraband being thrown over the high-security wall of Viyyur prison in Thrissur have come out recently. A follow-up investigation revealed that the items were smuggled through the route on at least two occasions every week.

During a search inside the jail premises, the authorities recovered packets of ganja.

The prisons department, meanwhile, found that the inflow of contraband was reported mostly from prisons that are located close to public roads.

For instance, Viyyur jail is located just 50 metres from the Thrissur-Shoranur road.

The Viyyur District Jail Superintendent had earlier submitted a report to the Prisons DIG that former prisoners were taking advantage of the “meeting facility”, which originally was intended to ensure the welfare of inmates, to smuggle in contraband.