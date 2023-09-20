Malayalam
Kerala govt permits Vigilance to probe Mathew Kuzhalnadan's Idukki land deal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 20, 2023 05:20 PM IST
Mathew Kuzhalnadan. File Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM-led state government on Wednesday gave the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau permission to conduct a preliminary investigation into the purchase of a building made by Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA in the Udumbanchola taluk of Idukki.

The Additional Secretary (Home) gave permission to the Vigilance Director.

A complaint had been filed alleging irregularities in the sale and registration of 1.14 acres of land and a building in Chinnakanal village. The CPM had demanded an inquiry into the matter. 

The probe was authorised under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The order, however, does not mention the name of Mathew Kuzhalnadan. 

It was CPM Ernakulam district secretary C N Mohanan who made the allegation that the building in Chinnakanal owned by Kuzhalnadan was constructed in violation of the Land Assignment Rules.

He also alleged tax evasion on the land purchase. Subsequently, the CPM lodged a complaint with Vigilance. 

Kuzhalnadan had stated that there was no tax evasion and welcomed any inquiry related to the land registration.

