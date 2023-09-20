Wife, son arrested for giving quotation to kill Vallakkadavu resident

Vandiperiyar: The police have arrested a woman and her teenaged son for arranging goons to kill her husband, who, however, escaped with injuries. The accused are Asheera Beevi (39) and her son Muhammed Hassan (19).

A gang had entered the house of Abbas, Asheera’s husband, on the night of September 16 at Karikinnam Chira in Vallakkadavu in Idukki district and hacked him. Abbas was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, with the help of local people.

Asheera and her son arrived at the hospital to take care of Abbas. However, the police became suspicious over their behavior and questioned them, following which they confessed to having given a ‘quotation’ to harm Abbas.

"We have received information about the gang members who attacked Abbas, and a search is on for them," said a police officer.

Police version

According to the police, Abbas and Asheera had regular fights at their home in Vallakkadavu, following which she went to her ancestral house in Ernakulam along with Hassan.

In Ernakulam, Asheera informed her neighbor Shameer that she was facing domestic abuse from Abbas. Subsequently, Asheera and Shameer hatched a plan to attack Abbas, according to the police.

On September 16, a gang arrived at Abbas’s house in Vallakkadavu in a car. Asheera opened the rear door of the house for them. The gang hacked Abbas and escaped.