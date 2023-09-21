2 landslides strike Kottayam's Teekoy, traffic ban on Eratupetta-Vagamon road

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 21, 2023 08:17 PM IST Updated: September 21, 2023 09:44 PM IST
Mud being removed from Eratupetta-Vagamon road. Photo: Special arrangement

Kottayam: Heavy rain lashed the hilly terrain in the eastern part of the district on Thursday.

Landslides were reported at Inchipara and Ani Plav in Teekoy grama panchayat. According to sources, water levels are rapidly rising in the Chathapuzha area of the district. Water level is expected to rise further at Teekoy river as well. Widespread crop damage has also been reported.

In light of the incessant rain and waterlogging, a relief camp has been opened at Vellikulam School.

Meanwhile, traffic was blocked due to a landslide on the Vagamon road in Eratupetta. Authorities allowed vehicles to pass through the route after removing the debris. But a night ban has been imposed on the route in light of landslides and rains.

Kottayam Collector V Vigneswari said that vehicular traffic was banned on Eratupetta-Vagamon route. The collector also added that in the event of continuing rain travel to hilly areas should be avoided.

