Vishnupriya murder: Trial begins in Kannur court

Kannur: The additional district sessions court at Thalassery here on Thursday started the trial into the brutal murder of 23-year-old Vishnupriya of Panoor. The court recorded the statement of the prime witness K Vijayan in the case on the first day of the trial.



K Vijayan, a relative of the victim told the court that he had seen the accused Shyamjith going to the house of Vishnupriya on the day of the brutal murder. The trial will continue till October 11. The court will hear five other witnesses of the prosecution on Monday.

Government pleader Advocate K Ajith Kumar appeared for the prosecution.

Shyamjith, 25, a native of Koothuparamba in Kannur allegedly stabbed the young woman to death at her house on October 22, 2022, for refusing his marriage proposal. Vishnupriya who was a pharmacist suffered severe wounds on her hands and throat. The accused had committed the brutal murder after barging into the house of the young woman when she was alone there. The murder took place when she was talking with her friend on her mobile phone. The accused who was arrested on the day of the crime is currently in judicial custody.

Panoor Inspector MP Azad investigated the case and submitted the chargesheet.

As per the chargesheet, Vishnupriya had ended the relationship with Shyamjith after they had a quarrel. This incident motivated the accused for the murder. On the day of the incident, Vishnupriya, who was going to her workplace, returned home after hearing about the death of a close relative. When Shyamjith reached her house, she was alone there as her parents had gone to the house of the deceased relative's house. Once the accused understood that nobody else was at the home, he entered the house and attacked the woman with a deadly weapon.

Shyamjith was arrested under section 306 of IPC (murder). There are 73 witnesses including the mother, brother, relatives and neighbours of the victim in the case.