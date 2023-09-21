Arsho disrupted online meeting of Agriculture Secretary, threatened staff, says complaint

Thiruvananthapuram: A complaint has been filed against P M Arsho, state secretary of the SFI, for allegedly barging into the room of Dr B Ashok, Principal Secretary for Agriculture and Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala Agricultural University, in the Secretariat while he was attending an online meeting with the Central agricultural secretaries.

The complaint, submitted by Ashok’s confidential assistant Dinu Nair with the Chief Security Officer of the Secretariat, also said that Arsho had threatened government employees, including women.

According to Dinu’s complaint, Arsho and another person arrived at Ashok’s office in the Secretariat at 3.15 pm and demanded to see the Agriculture Secretary. At that time, Ashok was attending an online meeting inside his room.

The confidential assistant conveyed Arsho’s demand to Ashok, but the latter said he would meet the SFI leader at 5 pm as he had to attend two online meetings with Central officials. Dinu returned from Ashok’s room and informed the matter to Arsho, who was waiting in the confidential assistant’s room.

However, Arsho was unwilling to accept Ashok’s suggestion and raised threats against the government officials present in the confidential assistant’s room, according to the complaint.

Arsho also warned the confidential assistant that he would face the consequences for preventing his meeting with the Principal Secretary.

Arsho and his accomplice then forced their way into Ashok’s chamber through the confidential assistant’s room and disrupted the online meeting, it is alleged.

He reportedly sat on the chairs meant for government officials and threatened to close down the Agricultural University. Arsho is alleged to have said that no meeting of the university would be allowed to be conducted. He also claimed that he knew how to summon people to places where he wished.

Arsho and his accomplice left Ashok’s room only after the Chief Security Officer of the Secretariat and other security staff reached the place.

At the same time, Arsho later denied the allegations against him. “I have not barged into the room or threatened anyone. In fact, I went to the Secretariat to meet the Vice-Chancellor of the Agricultural University. I left after speaking to him. You can check the CCTV visuals to confirm these facts,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Security Officer of the Secretariat M Sirajudeen said that he was yet to receive the complaint.