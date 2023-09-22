ED tries to fabricate evidence against CPM in Karuvannur bank scam: M V Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram: Raising its pith against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CPM on Friday alleged the probe agency was trying to fabricate evidence against CPM in the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank scam.



CPM state secretary M V Govindan claimed the central agency has no evidence to book MLA and former minister A C Moideen in the case.

“ED has raided CPM state committee member A C Moideen's house and interrogated him. They failed to find any evidence to prove the alleged charges against him. Following this, they questioned some people to fabricate evidence against him. The probe team issued a death threat against councillor Aravindakshan and forced him to give a statement against Moideen," Govindan said at a press conference here on Friday.

He alleged that Aravindakshan was forced to make a statement that he saw Moideen carrying a sack full of money.

"They also manhandled Aravindakshan and threatened him that his daughter's engagement wouldn't happen. The central agency is trying to frame the party in the scam,” alleged Govindan.

He said that the fake campaign against the Chief Minister and his family and the ED raid in the co-operative sector are part of the conspiracy against the LDF government and CPM.

Govindan accused the central government of conspiring to destroy the co-operative sector in Kerala.

The CPM leader said that CPM would organise a strong agitation against such policies of the central government.