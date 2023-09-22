Rs 42.35 lakh, 7 victims. Telegram-WhatsApp based frauds on the rise in Kannur

Kannur: The police on Thursday registered seven more cases in connection with instant messaging app based online scams that duped Rs 42.35 lakh from seven individuals.



The fresh cases were reported at Kannur town, Payyannur and Kelakam stations. In all these cases, the fraudsters trapped the victims through messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp. They duped the victims by offering an online job for high pay and a high return for a minimum deposit.

In the first case registered at Payyannur station, a Chakkad native lost Rs 29 lakh to a Telegram based scammer. He had transferred the amount to the fraudster expecting a high rate of return as per their offer. His deal with the cyber swindler began last month and he transferred the amount on August 20 and 22.

In the second case registered at the same station, a woman hailing from Kothayimukk was duped of Rs 2.8 lakh through a WhatsApp-based scam. When she received the job offer of an IT analyst through WhatsApp, she wired the amount to secure the job. But, she neither got the job nor the amount back.

In a similar case, a Payyannur native lost Rs 1.40 lakh to a Telegram-app based scam which promised an online job. The police registered another case against the cyber fraudsters on charges of swindling of Rs 90,000 from a Vellur native.

In two separate cases registered at the Kannur town police station, a Chalad native and a Pallikkunnu native was duped of Rs 4.75 lakh and Rs 1.10 lakh respectively with the promise of a high return.

A Rs 2.4 lakh cyber fraud was also recorded by the Kelakam police in Kannur.

Modus operandi

The fraudsters approached the victims through messaging apps with a highly-paying online job. The

'job' involves simple tasks like promoting products and services of companies through 'likes' and 'subscriptions' of websites and YouTube videos. In most cases, the scammers offered Rs 50 for 'liking' a YouTube video or website, and Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per day.

Attracted by the high pay, people simply accept the offer and start working for them. In the initial stage, people get small sums of money as promised. It the next stage, the scammers come up with fresh offers like a high rate of return for minimum deposit or fresh job opportunity. Trusting their employers, people transfer lakhs of rupee to bank accounts of the fraudsters. Once the amount is credited to their account, they either disconnect their communication or convince clients that the interest is delayed due to technical reasons.