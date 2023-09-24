Malayalam
Farmer trampled to death by wild elephant in Nilambur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 24, 2023 12:07 AM IST
Palakkad Thottathil Jose. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in a forest area at Pothukallu near Nilambur in Malappuram district on Saturday.

The deceased was Palakkad Thottathil Jose alias Spirit Jose (61). The incident occurred at Mele Chembankolli forest, where Jose was grazing cows.

Jose sustained serious injuries to his ribs and legs after being attacked by a female elephant accompanied by a calf.

Hearing his cries for help, people of the locality rushed to the spot and took Jose to a nearby private hospital and later to the District Hospital at Nilambur, where he succumbed to the injuries.

