No treasury restrictions to Keraleeyam, Jana Sadas; over 200 cr to be spent

Thiruvananthapuram: A whopping sum of over Rs 200 crore will be spent on the Keraleeyam programme, being held by the State Government here on the occasion of Kerala Piravi, and the 'Jana Sadas' (People’s Assembly), to be organised by the Chief Minister and Ministers in each Assembly constituency.

Though the Finance Department has imposed treasury restrictions on expenses above Rs 5 lakh, the same is not applicable to the Keraleeyam and the ‘Jana Sadas.’

An order allocating funds for the events will be issued next week. In order to reduce the cost, a direction has been given to find the maximum number of sponsors for Keraleeyam. The departments have also been asked to take money from their own funds and spend it. Keraleeyeem is modelled on the festivals organised by private institutions for the past few years.

There will be 25 debate programmes in Keraleeyam over five days. Like last year, the book festival will be held on the Assembly premises itself.

In the 'Jana Sadas' to be held in 140 constituencies from November 18 to December 24, the Chief Minister and Ministers will have breakfast with prominent citizens of the respective constituencies first and then proceed to other programmes.

All 21 members of the cabinet, including the Chief Minister, are expected to travel in the same vehicle. The Chief Secretary will reach the tour site for the Cabinet meeting every Wednesday. The tour will be the government's version of the campaign rallies conducted by political parties or fronts ahead of the elections.