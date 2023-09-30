Kerala liver doctor's X account suspended over defamation suit filed by Himalaya Wellness

Bengaluru: The social media handle of Dr Cyriac Abby Philips '@theliverdr' on micro-blogging platform X has been suspended following a court order over a defamation suit filed by Himalaya Wellness.

A Bengaluru Civil Court on Friday passed an ex-parte interim injunction order to X (formerly known as Twitter) to suspend the account of Dr Philips, renowned hepatologist in Kerala. The order was passed in a suit filed by Himalaya Wellness Corporation which alleged that he made defamatory allegations against the company products.

The case of the Himalaya Wellness Corporation is that Dr Philips has been posting derogatory statements against the products of the company due to which it has lost substantial business. The company claims that the statements made by Dr. Philips is false and unjustified. The company also claims that the intention of the statements of Dr. Philips is to push the products of other companies like Cipla and Alchem.

The civil court directed X to suspend the account of Dr. Philips and also restrained Dr. Philips from tweeting or publishing any defamatory remarks against the Himalaya Wellness Corporation.

“The urgency made out by the plaintiff company would show that an immediate order has to be passed as sought for in IA No.1 and 2 of 2023 before issuing notice against the Defendants. In the facts and circumstances issue ad-interim ex-parte temporary injunction order restraining the Defendant No.1(Dr Philips) from tweeting, making or publishing, re-tweeting and re-publishing defamatory remarks against the plaintiff company and / or the products of the plaintiff company till next date of hearing. In the facts and circumstances issue ad-interim ex-parte mandatory injunction directing the Defendant No.2(X) to suspend/block the social media handle of the Defendant No.1..” the civil court stated in its ad interim injunction order.

The court said that there was a need to issue an ex parte injuction against Dr. Philips to minimize the damage caused to the company including loss of reputation and money. The court also said that disservice is being caused to consumers who benefit from Himalaya products like Liv-52 due to the statements made by Dr Philips.

Issuing notice to Dr Philips, the court posted the matter for the next hearing on January 5, 2024.

(With LiveLaw inputs.)