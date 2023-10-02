Kerala witnesses third worst deficient monsoon in 123 years

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as Kerala currently witnesses an intense rain spell, the first phase of the monsoon that drew to a close in September recorded the third worst rainfall deficit over the state in the last 123 years.

As against the normal average rainfall of 201.86 cm, the state received just 132.61 cm during the period. It marks a shortage of 34 percent in the overall rainfall. The highest deficient monsoons so far recorded in the state’s history are in 1918 and 1976, respectively.

This year, the rainfall was the lowest in August and the highest in September. September received 41.4 cm of rainfall as against the average volume of 27.2 cm, thereby offsetting the looming threat of drought to a considerable extent.

In June, the state recorded 26.03 cm of rain as against the expected average of 64.8 cm, while in July it received 59.2 cm rainfall against 64.8 cm. The rainfall was extremely low in August, which received just six cm of rain as against 44.5 cm.

The volume of rain has stood below average in Kerala over the last three seasons on a trot. The meteorological department, meanwhile, has informed that the second phase of the monsoon called ‘Thulavarsham’, which extends from October to December, is likely to receive above-normal rains.

Among the districts, Wayanad with 55 percent, and Idukki with 54 percent recorded the lowest rains this season. But at the same time, Painavu in Idukki recorded the highest rainfall of 434.9 cm, while Payyavur and Manjeshwaram in North Kerala too received a good volume of rains at 410.65 cm and 373.77 cm respectively.