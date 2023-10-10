Job fraud case: Complainant makes a U-turn, claims he did not bribe minister's PA

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2023 12:49 AM IST
Haridasan, the complainant. Photo: Manorama News

The job fraud case involving Kerala Health Minister's office has taken an unexpected turn with the complainant retracting his statement.

In his initial complaint, Haridasan K had said he bribed Akhil Mathew, personal assistant to Health Minister Veena George, Rs 1 lakh to secure a job for his daughter-in-law. He had also claimed to have paid Rs 75,000 to a CITU leader in Pathanamthitta.

However, on Monday, Haridasan said he had not exchanged cash near the Secretariat as was said in the initial statement. Haridasan has now said that he did not bribe the minister's PA.
The Cantonment Police has planned to questioned Haridasan again. The initial allegation had triggered a political storm in the state.

