Dr Vandana Das murder: Deceased girl was my kid says, Dr Mohanan Kunnummal

Our Correspondent
Published: October 10, 2023 01:40 PM IST
Sandeep, a UP school teacher fatally stabbed Dr Vandana Das at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital on May 10, 2023. Photo: Manorama

Kochi: The State Government had reservations about the Health University directly approaching the High Court in connection with the murder of Dr Vandana Das, suggested Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice-chancellor of the varsity.

Inaugurating the installation ceremony of new office bearers of the IMA (Indian Medical Association) in Kochi, the Vice Chancellor said a query had been raised from the government’s side as to why the varsity approached the High Court even after an intervention by the same court. The Health Secretary too sought to know the rationale behind the filing of the case.
“I replied that the deceased girl was my kid,” he said.

Dr Vandana (23), a house surgeon on duty at the Kottarakkara Taluk hospital was stabbed to death by the accused, who was brought there for treatment by the Pooyappally police, using a surgical knife. The accused G Sandeep, a native of Kudavattoor, is now lodged in the Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail.
According to the post-mortem report, Dr Vandana Das had 26 injuries on her body.

