Odisha native dies after being dragged into crusher unit in Kannur

Kannur: A native of Odisha died after being trapped in a stone crusher unit at Peringom near Pariyaram in Kannur on Saturday.

Jugal Dehuri, aged 57, was working near the machine when the accident occurred around 11.30 am. According to the Peringom Police, Dehuri was dragged into the machine.

He was buried in the gravel before his co-workers and Fire and Rescue personnel pulled him out after stopping the machine.

Dehuri was rushed the Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram, where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was handed over to his relatives after an autopsy.