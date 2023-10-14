Odisha native dies after being dragged into crusher unit in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 14, 2023 09:58 PM IST
Jugal Dehuri. Photo: Special arrangement

Kannur: A native of Odisha died after being trapped in a stone crusher unit at Peringom near Pariyaram in Kannur on Saturday.
Jugal Dehuri, aged 57, was working near the machine when the accident occurred around 11.30 am. According to the Peringom Police, Dehuri was dragged into the machine.

He was buried in the gravel before his co-workers and Fire and Rescue personnel pulled him out after stopping the machine.
Dehuri was rushed the Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram, where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was handed over to his relatives after an autopsy.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout