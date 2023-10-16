Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader V D Satheesan has alleged that Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan had consulted a Mumbai-based public relations agency for an image makeover ahead of the 2021 assembly elections eying a second term in Kerala.



His allegation was in response to Pinarayi's criticism against political strategist Sunil Kanugolu's presence at the KPCC political affairs committee meeting.

“PR professionals had studied his body language and trained him to improve his public speaking skills. This agency also prepared the content for CM's daily press conferences during the COVID-19 outbreak. CM's claim that people can feed monkeys and dogs amid the lockdown was actually provided by PR guys,” said Satheesan.

“Pinarayi used to hold talks with the PR agency staff every Saturday at Cliff House, Kerala CM's official residence. He has been depending on this agency for a long time. He used to follow their commands to the T. But now the same person is criticising Congress for Sunil Kanugolu's presence. I wonder why he feels no shame. Kanagolu may have worked in a PR agency. But he is still a Congress member and member of a seven-member task force. Pinarayi should not teach Congress how to organise its election work,” he added.

Criticising Pinarayi, Satheesan added that AKG Centre, CPM's state headquarters, does not decide about the invitees to Congress meetings.

UDF's secretariat blockade

The Opposition leader also announced a protest against the LDF government's corruption and administrative mismanagement. UDF volunteers and workers from across the state would "blockade" the state secretariat on Wednesday in protest against the ruling LDF government which was allegedly "sunk" in corruption, he said. The protest will commence at 6 am on Wednesday.

"Corruption and administrative mismanagement are the hallmarks of this government," he alleged.

Satheesan alleged that a recent provisional attachment order of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Karuvannur bank scam case indicated that the CPM and its leaders were behind the fraud.

He contended that this revelation comes in the wake of graft allegations against the government in connection with the AI cameras and KFON projects as well as the financial transactions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's firm with a private company.

He further alleged that the administrative mismanagement was indicated by the huge financial crisis the state was in, the large scale tax evasion occurring in the state and the backdoor appointments of party workers wherever possible.

The LoP claimed that the financial crisis in the state has halted several development projects and suspended various welfare measures.

"Despite that, there is no reduction in the extravagance of the government," he alleged, referring to the district review meetings being held by the government in all 14 districts of the state.

Satheesan alleged that the meetings were a political campaign of the LDF at the cost of the state exchequer and said that the UDF would not accept it. He said that the UDF will hold a public trial of the government in all 140 assembly constituencies in the state.

"We will hold them accountable before the public. There will be no compromise on that," the LoP added.

Regarding the Karuvannur bank scam, Satheesan claimed that the cooperative sector was in crisis and the Left government was not doing anything to resolve it.

(with PTI inputs)