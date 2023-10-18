Kerala govt announces cash prize for Asian Games winners; gold medalists to get Rs 25 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday announced cash prizes for sportspersons hailing from the state who won medals in the 19th Asian Games held in China recently. As per the statement issued by the Chief Minister's office gold medalists from the state would receive Rs 25 lakh, silver medalists Rs 19 lakh, and bronze medalists Rs 12.5 lakh.



Muhammed Anas and Muhammad Ajmal (4X400 m relay), Minnu Mani (Cricket), and P R Sreejesh (Hockey) were the gold medalits. Silver medalists were H S Prannoy and M R Arjun (Badminton), and athletes Muhammed Afzal, Muhammed Ajmal, M Sreeshankar, and Ancy Sojan.

A reception to honour these achievers and their coaches will be held in the state capital on Thursday. Chief Minister Vijayan and Sports Minister V Abdurahiman will honour the winners at the event.

The state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday took the decision to honour the medalists.

A total of 33 athletes from Kerala participated in the games, clinching four gold, six silver, and two bronze medals.

The decision to acknowledge these athletes comes in the wake of criticism for alleged neglect despite their significant contributions to the country.

Hockey star Sreejesh, a gold medalist, recently voiced his concerns about the lack of attention and support from the Kerala government. He had alleged that no representative from local authorities had reached out to him since his return from China.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan had urged the Kerala government to take immediate action to retain athletes by offering them the promised rewards and employment opportunities. He highlighted reports of athletes leaving the state due to perceived neglect by the government and sports department.

Prannoy, along with triple jump stars Eldhose Paul and Abdullah Abubakar, have reportedly expressed intentions to leave Kerala.

(with PTI inputs)