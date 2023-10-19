Anti-encroachment drive begins in Idukki; Task force recovers 5 acres at Chinnakanal

Chinnakkanal: A task force of Idukki district authority cleared the encroachment on government land at Anaryirankal in Chinnakanal here on Thursday morning. Manorama News reported that 5 acre and 20 cent land possessed by Adimali native Siju was cleared.



Siju had converted this encroached land into a cardamom farm. Constructions including buildings for the accommodation of the workers are also found on this land. As part of the encroachment drive, the task force displayed the board of the Kerala government on the land after reclaiming it.

The eviction drive was initiated after serving a notice to the farm owner. Though he moved an appeal before the district collector opposing the eviction, it was rejected. Following this, the revenue officials led by the Udumbanchola tehsildar took action to clear the encroachment. A huge police force was deployed in the area in view of the protests.

According to reports, the district authority will continue the anti-encroachment drive in the coming days too.

Idukki district authority launched the eviction drive after the High Court issued an order to clear the encroachments in the hilly district.

A few days back, CPM leader MM Mani issued a warning against the revenue officials for engaging in the anti-encroachment drive. Addressing a party event, he said that any move of the officials including the district collector to snatch the land of the poor residents and workers in Idukki will be opposed strongly.