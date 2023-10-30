Aluva child rape and murder: Pocso court to pronounce verdict on Nov 4

Kochi: The Ernakulam POCSO court will pronounce its verdict in the case related to the abduction, rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva on November 4. The trial, which started on October 4, was completed in 26 days. Ashfaq Alam, a labourer from Bihar with a criminal history, is the lone accused in the case.

It was on July 28 that Ashfaq abducted the child of a couple from Bihar and brutally raped her before torturing her to death. On the morning of July 29, her body was found tied in a sack in the Aluva market area. The accused, who is a drug addict, gave the minor juice mixed with intoxicants with the intention of raping and later killing her.

Ashfaq has been charged with murder, rape, abduction and destroying evidence. A total of 41 witnesses were examined in the case. Ashfaq was tried with the assistance of an interpreter. The police wrapped up the investigation in the case and filed the chargesheet in court within 30 days. Justice K Soman of the special court heard the case.