Kuwait deported Malayali nurse over pro-Israel post, confirms Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has confirmed that the Kuwait government has deported a Malayali nurse for extending support to Israel on her social media page.

The minister told reporters here on Tuesday that the Kuwaiti authority has issued an order to deport another Malayali nurse from the country over similar charges.



The minister said that officials of the Indian embassy are in touch with these nurses. He added that the embassy would complete the formalities to bring them back to Kerala.

Kuwait has been supporting Palestine in the war Israel and Hamas. Earlier, Kuwait condemned the Israeli attack on the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and urged the Arab countries to declare solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Israel has intensified its attack on Gaza after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for Ceasefire.