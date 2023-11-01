Rape and murder of minor: Accused sentenced to 20 years in prison

Kottayam: The Additional District Court (1) on Wednesday sentenced the prime accused in a case related to the abduction, rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl on the pretence of love to 20 years in prison. The court found the accused -- Kuzhinaganilathil Ajesh (39), of Mannarkad, guilty on Tuesday.

The murder took place on January 17, 2019. Ajesh, who was a tipper lorry driver at a hollow bricks shop, was friends with the victim who hailed from Thaikoottam. The accused took advantage of their friendship and invited the minor to his place, where he raped and murdered her before burying the body.

Ajesh, who was involved in promiscuous relationships with several women, was an acquaintance of the girl's father as well. He even testified that they had been drinking together earlier. Ajesh used to call the girl regularly. Though he had stopped calling her for a short while, he came back pretending to be in love a few weeks before the incident. On the fateful day, Ajesh called the girl around noon and took her to his place.

On reaching his place, Ajesh tried to molest the minor. When she resisted the attempt, he used a shawl and a rope to tie around the girl's neck and asphyxiate her, testified Ajesh. Once he confirmed that she was dead, he left the body in the room and went outside, only to return in the night and bury her.

The next day Ajesh went about his job as usual. The girl's parents filed a missing complaint with the police. Her relatives informing police about the phone call she received from Ajesh proved decisive in finding the culprit.