Kottayam: The transport minister's and his department's claim of road accidents declining after the installation of cameras on the roads in Kerala was debunked in September too. As per the data released by the state Crime Records Bureau, there were 524 more accidents in this year's September compared to September 2022.

Total accidents - 3566, Injured – 4424, Deaths – 365 September 2023: Total accidents - 4090, Injured – 4656, Deaths – 274

However, there has been a decrease in the number of deaths caused due to accidents. In the affidavit submitted by the state government in the Kerala High Court, it was pointed out that the number of road accidents had decreased in August compared to the same period last year.

But the accidents have increased, as per the figures of the Crime Records Bureau. Subsequently, Transport Minister Antony Raju explained that the government had handed over the figures that were available from the rapid software of the police.