12-year-old girl killed in Kalamassery blast laid to rest

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 04, 2023 05:12 PM IST Updated: November 04, 2023 05:48 PM IST
Libna and her family pose for a photo during the convention in Kalamassery (left), Ernakulam Govt. Medical College Superintendent Dr Ganesh Mohan pays tribute to Libna on Saturday (right). Photo: Special arrangement

Malayattoor (Ernakulam): The funeral of the class 7 girl, who died in the explosion during the Jehovah's Witnesses convention at Kalamassery on October 29 was held on Saturday. The mortal remains of Libna (12), daughter of Pradeep, Kaduvankuzhi house from Malayattoor were laid to rest at the cemetery of Jehovah's Witnesses at Koratty. 

Libna who suffered severe burns in the explosion breathed her last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on October 30. Her mother Sally (Reena) and elder brother Praveen are in critical condition at Aster Medcity in Ernakulam. They have not been informed of Libna’s death. Younger brother Rahul is also undergoing treatment in the same hospital.

Prior to the funeral, Libna's body was taken for a public homage at the SNDP Higher Secondary School, Neeleeswaram where Libna was studying. A huge number of people flocked to the school to pay last respects to the little girl from 10.30 am on Saturday. Later, the body was taken to her rented house situated near the Malayattoor-Kodanad bridge. After the funeral service and public homage at the house, the body was taken to the cemetery in Koratty around 2.30 pm.

Libna, her mother Sally, and brothers Praveen, and Rahul were present at the convention from its beginning on October 27. Pradeep, who is a cook, could not attend the convention as he was busy with his work. The four of them had taken a photo together on the morning of October 29, the day of the blast. Sally and her daughter were seated near the place where the explosion took place.

