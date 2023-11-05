Cops turn heroes; rescue Bengaluru woman swept out to sea in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A vacation in God's Own Country almost turned into a tragedy for 25-year-old Shivani from West Bengal on Sunday morning. The young woman who was swept away by waves at Marari Beach was rescued by three police officers.

Shivani, an IT professional based in Bengaluru, was playing at the beach when she got swept away by powerful ocean currents. Fortunately, Cyrus and Jerome, both Coastal Wardens with the Arthunkal Police, were passing by the beach when they noticed Shivani caught in the waves unconscious, about 20 metres into the sea.

“It was around 10.45 am. At first, the personnel thought she had ventured too far into the sea. But then she seemed motionless and caught in the waves. The duo swam to her and pulled her to the shore. She was unconscious,” police sources said.

Another police personnel, Vipin Vijay, rushed to the scene and provided her CPR, which finally revived her. “It was the timely act of the cops that saved her life. I laud the personnel for their intervention,” said G B Mukesh, Circle Inspector.

Shivani could hardly stand and was rushed to the General Hospital, from where she was referred to the Vandanam Medical College. The doctors said the condition of the woman was stable.