Live-in couple set themselves ablaze in Bengaluru after woman’s spouse learnt of affair

Bengaluru: A Malayali youth and his live-in partner set themselves on fire in their apartment in Bengaluru on Sunday after the latter's spouse discovered their relationship, according to the initial findings of the investigation team.

Abil Abraham (29), a native of Idukki, and Soumini Das (20) from Kolkata self-immolated just three days after they started to live together at the apartment in Doddagubbi, Kothanur.

Soumini, a second-year BSc nursing student at a private college in Marathahalli, was already married when she first met Abil. According to cops, her husband learned about her relationship with the Kerala youth and the same might have spurred the duo to take the extreme step.

Abil, who had completed his nursing studies, was running a nursing agency based in Kothanur. Soumini worked here on a part-time basis during holidays. The duo met and fell in love with each other during this period. Though they were acquainted only for a few months, the couple decided to live together, police sources said.

Soumini had visited Kolkata three months back. She had then accused her husband of domestic abuse and told her family that she wanted a divorce, local media reports said. She then returned to Bengaluru after informing her husband that she won’t be returning. However, when her husband learned about her relationship with Abil later, he created a ruckus. He had called them on phone on Sunday. The duo set themselves on fire after the call, police sources said.

During the investigation, the cops found that the duo had purchased petrol on Sunday. They were staying on the fourth floor of the apartment. Neighbours noticed smoke coming out of the flat around noon. Though they tried to save the couple by breaking open the door, they couldn't be rescued. While Soumini died on the spot, Abil succumbed to his burn injuries later at the hospital.

Their bodies have been shifted to Victoria Hospital for autopsy and will be handed over to relatives after completion of the procedures.

Kothanur police registered a case and started the investigation. They are examining the mobile phones of the couple in the hope of receiving further leads.