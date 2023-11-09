2 students killed, one injured after scooter falls into gorge in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Two college students were killed and another was injured after their scooter fell into a gorge near Koombara here on Thursday. The deceased are Kodassery Mohammed Aslam (21) of Arakkal Puraya, Olakara near Thalappara, Malappuram, and Muhammed Arshad Nathankodan (20) of Cheroor, near Kunnumpuram, Malappuram.

The accident happened at the Aanakallumpara curve near Peedikapapra, on the Koombara-Kakkadampoyil stretch, around 3.15 pm. Their friend Daniel sustained injuries to the leg and was admitted to a hospital. All three are degree students at EMEA College, Kondotty.

It is believed that the trio were on their way back from a picnic at Kakkadampoyil, a hilly tourist area, the rescuers told the media. On their way from Kakkadampoyil, the three reportedly lost control of the vehicle trying to navigate the first curve. All of them were rushed to a private medical college near Mukkom, where Aslam and Arshad were pronounced dead.

Aslam was pursuing a BVoc in Logistics Management and Arshad BCom in Cooperation. Talking to Onmanorama about the dangers of the stretch where the accident occurred, Johnson Kulathinkel, a native of the area, said: “The Aanakkallumpara curves are accident prone. Authorities must fix a fence on the roadside. Two accidents happened along the stretch recently.” He further said the scooter fell 50 metres into the gorge and that the people in the area took them to the hospital.