Customs seize 10 'lungis' dipped in gold, bust another attempt to smuggle inside flask at TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 18, 2023 11:24 PM IST
The lungi dipped in gold that were seized from a passenger from Dubai at Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Special arrangement
Thiruvananthapuram: Customs seized gold worth approximately Rs 2 crore from two smugglers at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday.

In one of the cases, ten lungis dipped in a gold solution and dried were seized from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The total weight of the gold-covered lungis was found to be 4.3 kg. According to Customs sources, the actual weight of the gold used can only be ascertained on extraction. It is assumed that around 1 kg of gold was used on the lungis.

Meanwhile, another passenger was arrested for smuggling 2,201.6 gram gold concealed inside a steel flask and held in his hand baggage. The weight of the gold after extraction was 1,959.85 grams which has a market value of Rs 1,19,35,487.

The accused, Kaithaparambil Shuhaib, who arrived on an Emirates flight from Dubai, was nabbed based on an input provided by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

