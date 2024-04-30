KSRTC driver to approach HC as police junk his complaint against mayor-MLA couple

Thiruvananthapuram: The Cantonment Police here have deliberately ignored the complaint filed by KSRTC driver HL Yadhu against Thiruvanthapuram mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband MLA Sachin Dev for allegedly interrupting his duty and disrupting the bus trip.Though CCTV visuals proved that the mayor's car blocked the KSRTC bus in which Yadhu was behind the wheels, police refused to take action against the mayor citing lack of evidence. Yadhu is planning to approach the Kerala High Court over the police inaction. He has decided to file a defamation case against the mayor and MLA.

Meanwhile, police arrested Yadhu after receiving a complaint from the mayor and later released him on bail. In the complaint, Arya alleged that the driver made lews gestures when her private car overtook the bus on Saturday night. Visuals of the verbal spat between the driver and mayor-MLA couple also came out. As the incident made headlines, Arya claimed that the driver used drugs while arguing with her. However a medical checkup confirmed that Yadu was not intoxicated.

When the bus stopped at Palayam, the mayor's car stopped in front of it, leading to the controversy. Photo: Manorama

Meanwhile, KSRTC MD will submit a report on the inquiry into the incident before the transport minister on Tuesday. The minister had declared that action will be taken against the driver only after examining the report. Manorama News reported that KSRTC also decided not to file a complaint against the mayor over the incident.

Talking about the incident, the driver had alleged that the mayor's vehicle attempted to overtake the KSRTC bus on the wrong side. He claimed that the mayor's husband, MLA K M Sachin Dev, forced passengers to get off from the bus after blocking it on the road. The driver also said that he was not aware that Arya Rajendran was the mayor and Sachin Dev was an MLA.The couple, along with their family members, were on their way to attend to some personal matters.

CCTV visuals of the mayor's car blocking the KSRTC bus. Photo: Manorama

Meanwhile, the ruling CPM backed the mayor and said the driver insulted women.

"When inappropriate behaviour was shown, they questioned it. There was nothing more to it. The police intervened and a case was registered accordingly," M V Govindan said.He added that the driver was suspected to have been involved in similar incidents earlier as well.

It is rumoured that the police and KSRTC are ignoring Yadhu's complaints due to political pressure.

(With PTI inputs)