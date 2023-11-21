Thrissur: Jagan, the youth who terrorised staff and students at a school in Thrissur by using an air pistol has been granted bail in the case hours after interrogation. On Tuesday morning, he created a ruckus inside the Vivekodayam Boys’ Higher Secondary School in the heart of the city by firing three rounds from an air gun. The accused has been admitted to a mental healthcare centre at the request of his parents, said police sources.



According to police, the 19-year-old has been undergoing treatment for mental issues for the past few years and was exhibiting mental disorders even at the time of arrest soon after the shooting episode. The police also said that they would investigate whether Jagan was using intoxicating substances including drugs and the motive behind the violence.

Police affirmed that Jagan bought the gun from an armoury shop in Thrissur on September 28.

“The 0.177 baby air pistol is a type of air gun that does not require a license. We have recovered the documents including the bill for the purchase of the gun. Armoury officials of Thrissur City Police have examined the gun and submitted a report. It is believed that this is a gun used for games like blowing up balloons in exhibition centres,” said a source.

It was around 10.15 am on Tuesday that Jagan entered the staff room of the school enquiring about two teachers, who were working when he was the student there. He then pulled a chair and sat restlessly. Within a few moments, he took out an air pistol from his side bag, following which the teachers panicked. They immediately contacted the city police control room and by the time the cops arrived at the campus, he barged into a few classrooms, searching for a few teachers. He also fired the air pistol three times upwards. The teachers told media persons later that Jagan wanted a cap that was seized by the school authorities two years ago when he was studying there.

“He was behaving in an unconscious manner. He was seen running helter-skelter and was falling down in between. He threatened that he would set the school on fire. He tried to flee the scene, but was overpowered by the police with the support of locals who were present outside the school,” said a teacher to the news reporters.

He was taken to the Thrissur Town East Police Station and was questioned by a team led by the Thrissur City Crime Branch SP. He was later produced before the court and granted bail citing his mental issues. At the same time, the police have already filed a case against Jagan. The case was filed on May 18 for causing public nuisance. Jagan was kept in custody at Mannuthy police station following the complaint.

Education dept orders probe

Meanwhile, the Department of General Education has announced a detailed investigation into the shooting incident as per the directions of minister V Sivankutty. The minister has also instructed the officials to submit the report immediately.